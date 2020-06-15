When someone starts a business, they are usually focused primarily on their product or service, but there’s a lot more to opening and maintaining that business than sometimes meets the eye. Whether you are starting a new business or are operating a well-established one, an accounting professional such as Krista Edwards-Vanterpool of Bizifex Solutions on St. Croix can help keep you on a firm financial track.
Edwards-Vanterpool, born and raised on St. Croix, graduated from St. Croix Educational Complex in 2008. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of the Virgin Islands and received her MBA from DeVry’s Keller Graduate School of Management. She is currently pursuing her graduate certificate to become a Certified Public Accountant.
“Both of my parents are bankers, so growing up, I got that passion for accounting from them. But most importantly, I started a business in accounting because of my passion for small businesses and small business owners,” she said. “As a small business owner, you want to make sure your business is viable and make sound decisions based on the strengths of your business. Being able to provide that support to others is something that makes me happy.”
Edwards-Vanterpool started Bizifex Consulting Group, LLC (dba Bizifex Solutions) in July of 2018 out of her home, slowly transitioning to become a full-time entrepreneur by July of 2019. Next month, she will take the next big step, opening a brick and mortar office to expand her services.
Bizifex can offer administrative support for small business owners in all phases of business, starting with the formation of the company itself and all the required tasks involved with that process. Edwards-Vanterpool will consult with the owner to educate them on the different types of business structures, such as limited liability companies and corporations, to form their business efficiently and ensure that it remains compliant with state and federal regulations.
Once a company is up and running, Bizifex provides accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax clearance, payroll, taxes, end of year business taxes and more. Prepared financial statements can allow clients to track their business trends, where they are making money and where they are spending it, in order to make sensible business decisions.
“Our niche is that we keep our clients’ business’ best interest at heart. We want them to focus on whatever their passion is and why they started the business,” said Edwards-Vanterpool. “We don’t want them to lose that fire, that passion, because of all the administrative tasks that come along with having a business. We’re here to assist them with things they don’t necessarily want to do, so they can feel comfortable that their business is in good standing while they focus on operating their business and doing what they love.”
Of course, no one goes into business with the intention of dissolving it, but if necessary, Bizifex can guide a business owner through the rules and regulations of that process as well.
There are some small business owners who may prefer to take care of their own accounting. Edwards-Vanterpool can train those individuals so they start off on the right track. Providing a space for training, both one-on-one and in groups, is a major reason for opening the new Bizifex office space.
Many small businesses locally and around the globe have taken a large financial hit recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Edwards-Vanterpool suggests that, now more than ever, it’s important for businesses to have their finances in order.
“During this pandemic, it has proved evident that a good accounting system is important,” she said. “The federal government did allow us an opportunity to supplement funding, but it is contingent on having proper financial statements readily available in order to take advantage of the opportunity. I would hope that coming out of this pandemic and the soft opening of the economy would bring to light that businesses need to understand that the accounting aspect of their business is very important.”
Bizifex Solutions will open the new office in July at 2040 Mt. Welcome, Suite 28. For more information, call 340-643-7194.