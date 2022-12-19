U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte has been named Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year by Caribbean Journal for 2023.
Caribbean Journal editors wrote, “No Caribbean destination has seen more growth in the last three years than the U.S. Virgin Islands. So much of that growth can be directly tied to the expert stewardship of Boschulte, who helped craft an innovative, flexible response to the challenges of the pandemic and has continued to drive the USVI’s performance with a data-driven, creative approach to modern tourism.”
“I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition especially after these three challenging years,” Boschulte said. “I am fortunate and grateful to lead a talented and hardworking group of colleagues. This award is also a testament to their great dedication, and the cooperation of our partners as we all work closely together on each of our tourism initiatives.”
During the pandemic, cruising, which accounted for 70% of USVI’s tourism income, literally ceased. It became clear to Boschulte that things had to change and that the digital world would play an important role in this process. In addition to shifting from cruise ship travel to hotel and airline partnerships, the USVI implemented an online travel screening portal and worked closely with local partners, including restaurants, hotels, excursion companies and other tourism-related businesses, to make visitors and local businesses feel safe and protected.
Boschulte also supported the USVI’s initiatives with a new branding campaign, “Naturally in Rhythm,” that promotes hotel recovery by inspiring visitors to fall naturally in rhythm with the diverse culture, natural wonders and beautiful hotels and resorts in the territory.
With at least two new resorts about to open in the USVI and tourism numbers up 44%, the USVI is gearing up for a successful 2023. Already, the territory has reported the highest hotel occupancy rate in the Caribbean, with 72.5% from June 2021 to May 2022, and revenues to match.