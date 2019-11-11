V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte is one of three tourism leaders to be recognized at the 2019 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards.
Along with Director of The Americas for the Martinique Promotion Bureau Muriel Wiltord and Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Frank Comito, the honorees will be acknowledged at the year-end fundraiser, slated for Dec. 14 in Miami, which raises resources for Caribbean education.
The event, which will feature the musical talents of Trinidad and Tobago’s Lord Relator and Virgin Islands steel pan player Stan Brown, will help support Bahamian scholars impacted by the devastating Category 5 Hurricane Dorian that lashed the Abacos and Grand Bahama in September.
Boschulte, appointed to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s Cabinet to lead the Tourism Department, has vast experience in business and in government. He formerly served as president and CEO of The West Indian Co. Ltd., where he currently serves as chairman of the board of directors.
The commissioner, who earned an MBA from Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, has held high-level positions in transportation, utilities, telecommunications, finance, government development and investment banking. A former vice president of Institutional Advancement at the University of the Virgin Islands, Boschulte previously served as senior vice president, Corporate Finance, with Wachovia Securities in Atlanta, and vice president of Bank of America Securities in Charlotte and New York City.
Born in Senegal, Wiltord’s parents were originally from Martinique. She pursued her graduate studies in Paris and taught tourism at Sorbonne University for five years. After moving to New York in 1987, she became director of the Martinique Promotion Bureau in New York, where she establishes and maintains cultural and tourism ties between the United States and Martinique.
Named one of the “100 most influential women of the tourism industry in the United States” by Travel Agent magazine, Wiltord was invested as a Knight of the National Order of Merit and as an ambassador of Martinique tourism.
Comito has more than 35 years of experience in economic development, organization management, government affairs, project management, workforce development, research, and in providing business and investor support in the Bahamas, the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. He served as executive vice president for the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association for more than 10 years.
Comito has held executive positions with the Nassau Tourism and Development Board, the National Alliance of Business in Washington, D.C., and earlier with the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John Chambers of Commerce. Regionally, he was president of the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives, a long-serving member of CHTA’s board of directors, and has extensive experience in crisis planning and recovery. He was also deputy chairman of the Nassau Airport Development Company where he helped guide a $410 million investment in upgrading the airport.
