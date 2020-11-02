Entrepreneurship training for veterans
The Small Business Administration will offer a Boots to Business Reboot entrepreneurship training program for veterans and their spouses Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The two-step training program provides participants with an overview of business ownership as a career vocation, an outline on the components of a business plan, a practical exercise in opportunity recognition and an introduction to available public and private sector resources.
For more information call 202-205-8381 or email boots-to-business@sba.gov.
Small Business webinar
The Small Business Administration Puerto Rico and USVI Office is hosting a free “Get to Know Us” webinar Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Topics of discussion include capital access, contracting, counseling and disaster assistance, including a question and answer session. Call 787-766-5572 for details.
Stimulus payments available for farmers
The V.I. Agriculture Department has secured $100,000 to support local farmers impacted by the economic crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic impact payment is designed to support farmers as they continue to supply the local economy with fresh local produce at locations such as markets, school lunch programs, hospitals, senior citizen facilities and more.
Any farmer licensed with the Agriculture and the Licensing and Consumer Affairs departments for the last two years and whose farms are currently in production will qualify for this payment.
Each qualified farmer will be mailed a one-time stimulus payment from Agriculture.
The final payment amount will be divided equally among the qualified farmers. Payments are anticipated by the end of January 2021.
Interested farmers should submit a “2020 COVID-19 Farmer Stimulus Application” to a cashier inside VIDA offices or via email at grants@doa.vi.gov by Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
Include copies of your 2018/2019 DCLA & VIDA Farm Licenses and Harvest Reports as requested.
Questions about this application can be submitted to info.doa@doa.vi.gov or call 340-778-0997 on St. Croix, 340-774-5182 on St. Thomas or 340-776-6274 on St. John.
USDA grant awarded
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is awarding $25 million in grants nationwide designed to help partners implement and evaluate innovative conservation practices that have demonstrated benefits on farmland.
The funding is provided through On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials, a component of the Conservation Innovation Grants program first authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Fourteen projects nationwide received On-Farm Trials awards, including one for almost $1 million for the Caribbean area. Ridge to Reefs, Inc. was awarded $995,991 to bring together a coalition of organizations representing academia, public, private and non-governmental sectors in Puerto Rico to help farmers implement improved Regenerative Production Systems.