Insurance licensing exam this month on St. Croix
ST. CROIX — Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach has announced that the Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation will administer the insurance licensing exam on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation, 1131 King Street, St. Croix.
Registration for the exam and payment of the $50 examination fee will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Oct. 30. Registrations will not be accepted after this date.
For additional information, contact the Division of Banking, Insurance & Financial Regulation at 340-773-6459.
Groups join forces to find jobs for hurricane victims
Working with public and private sector tourism partners in the Caribbean, The Bahamas and South Florida, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and its counterpart the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association have launched “Tourism Jobs for Bahamians” to secure temporary employment for these industry professionals affected by Hurricane Dorian.
More than 2,500 hospitality professionals are out of work in The Abacos and Grand Bahama, eliminating jobs that were supporting more than 10,000 family members in these islands. Tourism employers in the U.S., Canada and the wider Caribbean region interested in offering short-term and temporary employment for these industry professionals can visit https://jobbank.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com where they can post jobs and search for available candidates.
For the duration of this project, the cost of posting jobs for non-CHTA member hotels will be waived. For a waiver coupon, email foundation@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.
Small Business Expo set for Oct. 19 on St. Croix
ST. CROIX — Sen. Allison DeGazon, chair of the Committee on Economic Development, Regulations and Agriculture, has announced that she will be hosting a Small Business Expo on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sunny Isle amphitheater on St. Croix.
The expo will be geared toward current small businesses and residents interested in becoming entrepreneurs. Exhibitors are being sought to participate in the expo. The deadline to register is Oct. 17. Call Ki-Ana Tonge at 340-712-2251 for more information.
Regional mixologists sought Global Cocktail Challenge
House of Angostura invites Caribbean mixologists to enter the 10th Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge. Entries for the Caribbean are due Oct. 10.
The challenge is now open for mixologists from Anguilla, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Turks and Caicos and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Six will be chosen to compete regionally and the Caribbean winner will compete globally, vying for $10,000 as well as a two-year contract as the Angostura Global Brand Ambassador, showcasing Angostura bitters and rum products.
The 2020 Global Cocktail Challenge will be held during Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival. To enter, visit https://angosturaglobalcocktailchallenge.com/how-to-enter.
