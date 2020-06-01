Insurance exams resume
Insurance examinations have resumed at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation. For additional information and to schedule an appointment to take the insurance examination, call 340-774-2991 for Linda Scarbriel at extension 4515 or Gail Danet-Joseph at Extension 4531 on St. Thomas. On St. Croix, call 340-773-6449 for Cheleen Saldano at Extension 3103.
SBA funding available for fishermen and farmers
The territory’s farmers and fishermen are encouraged to apply directly to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for funding which has been specifically identified to assist them.
“Economic Injury Disaster resources are available on a limited basis only. These resources serve to provide relief to U.S. agricultural businesses. The territory’s farmers and fishermen are also impacted by COVID-19 and are faced with financial losses. Through SBA, relief assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify,” said USVI Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, head of the Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation.
The SBA is offering options to farmers and fishermen that include an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. This 30-year loan with a 3.75% interest rate must be repaid, meaning there is no forgiveness on the loan. Also available is an Economic Injury Disaster Advance up to $10,000 depending on your qualifications. No repayment of the advance is required.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advances cannot be applied for at local banks. Farmers and fishermen are required to go directly to the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov to apply. For information on both products, call SBA at 1-800-659-2955.
Roadside signs require permit
The Department of Public Works reminds the community of the need to gain permit approval prior to installing any advertising device along public roadways. According to the Virgin Islands Code, anyone seeking to advertise on a publicly owned street, sidewalk, park or other real property, must seek approval from DPW. Additionally, the department’s regulatory control extends 50 feet from the center line of any road — whether on public or private property.
The department will use its right to enforce said regulations and remove any sign found to be in violation. There is also a $50 maximum fine per day, per device for any infraction.
Permit applications and the fee structure can be found on the department’s website at dpw.vi.gov and is also available at DPW offices territory wide.