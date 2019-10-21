Entrepreneurship training workshop on St. Thomas
ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority will sponsor a free Entrepreneurship Training Workshop, to be hosted at the Small Business Development Center in Nisky Center, St. Thomas, on Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The workshop will be led by Lynne Henkiel, director of innovation ecosystems in Georgia Tech’s Economic Development Lab in the Enterprise Innovation Institute. The Business Model Canvas workshop is designed for entrepreneurs and business owners who want to evaluate, expand or create a business.
Based on the book “Business Model Generation” by Alex Osterwalder, this free workshop begins with an overview of the canvas, then investigates deeper to have it apply to the participants’ specific needs. To register, visit https://sbdcvi.ecenterdirect.com/events.
Business After Hours this week on St. Thomas, St. Croix
The St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be hosted by ReUse Emporium and ReNew Emporium in Bovoni Center on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event features business networking, refreshments, the Chamber’s $3 cash bar, door prizes and discounts on store inventory. Live music will be provided by Water Island musician and composer Cassandra Bitterwolf in her premiere public performance. To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Queen Mother of the Caribbean Palm Bonnets Carol Tuohy will share information on the current “Bling Bling For Bras” fundraiser that benefits a local uninsured breast cancer patient.
There is no fee to attend, but advance RSVPs are encouraged and appreciated. RSVP to marketingthe2emporiums@gmail.com or call 340-227-8451.
Meanwhile, the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be held Thursday at Nauti Bar and Grille in Christiansted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Business After Hours series is a free networking/social gathering open to Chamber members and non-members alike. Enjoy a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle benefitting the organization’s scholarship fund, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.
