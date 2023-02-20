Business after hours on STT
Seat Caribbean and the RT Park will host the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seat Caribbean above A.H. Riise Mall on the waterfront. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, music by Powerhouse Entertainment and a $3 bar.
New chef at Scrub Island
Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina has appointed chef Greg Best as the executive chef of the luxury, private-island getaway. Best will oversee operations and menu development at the resort’s various food and beverage outlets and meeting/banquet space.
Best has spent nearly two decades perfecting his skills in culinary leadership at several resorts. Most recently, he was chef de cuisine at the Rosewood Little Dix Bay in Virgin Gorda. His career also includes positions as culinary director at various resorts in the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the Caribbean, where he received his professional culinary training.
“Scrub Island is widely recognized for offering outstanding dining options,” said General Manager Michael Schoonewagen. “With his exceptional track record leading kitchens throughout the Caribbean, I’m confident chef Best will build on our stellar reputation, taking our culinary team to even higher levels for our guests.”