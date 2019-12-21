Broadband VI, an internet service provider in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has announced that it has acquired the USVI-based business operations and assets of Florida-based Surge Communications, LLC, which operates in the territory, to be known as Surge Broadband.
Broadband VI serves residential, business, academic and public sector customers on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John with fixed wireless and fiber-based connectivity. A similar mix of customers with similar technologies is served by Surge Broadband, primarily on St. Thomas.
“This acquisition expands our commitment to St. Thomas and St. John, which we see as growth markets for Broadband VI,” said Broadband VI’s Chief Operating Officer David Zumwalt.
“As the only territorywide ISP delivering resiliency through independent wireless and fiber networks, we were attracted to Surge Broadband’s execution in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes, which closely mirrored the pace of our recovery efforts, and which enabled us to be the first ISP to restore service following the storms.”
“As the first ISP to offer 100 Mbps service prior to the introduction of viNGN, improving local connectivity through competitive execution was a priority for Surge Broadband,” added Glen Carty, Surge Communications’ VP of Operations. “We’ve always respected Broadband VI, their positioning, and team. It’s clear that Broadband VI is aligned with our goals and our customer’s best interest. The future of technology in the Virgin Islands will be better served through this combination.”
Although the acquisition had been in the works for some time, Broadband VI felt it was important to closely collaborate with Surge Broadband prior to embarking on the integration of the two networks, to better understand its customers and business processes, according to Zumwalt, and essential Surge Broadband staff were retained during the transition process.
Broadband VI has already aligned the residential and commercial service offerings of Broadband VI and Surge Broadband and expects to continue to utilize the Surge Broadband brand in select applications, Zumwalt continued. As Broadband VI works to expand the offerings available to Surge Broadband customers, customers can be assured that their contracts will be honored.
“As a result of our collaborative approach, we’ve aligned our growth strategy for the benefit of Surge Broadband customers,” he said. “We are not only integrating our networks, but also leveraging our customer care and field support teams to benefit Surge Broadband customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.