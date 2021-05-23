When Chris Pardo was 12, he was living outside Seattle in the rainy Pacific Northwest and thinking of the tropics. “The weather here is terrible,” Pardo explained.
His father didn’t ignore his son’s yearnings for sunnier latitudes and encouraged him to dream.
Pardo sent off letters to real estate agents on islands across the globe — he got back responses from four: St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tahiti and Fiji.
“I received one in which the King Christian Hotel was for sale at the time,” Pardo said. “I showed it to my dad and this was a really interesting hotel.”
Pardo’s dad — who spent weekends taking his son to open houses — told his son to write a business plan.
Pardo created a fancy-for-a-12-year-old-in-the-’90s border in Print Shop, pasted in the photo of the hotel clipped from the listing, cribbed some information about the island from a travel guide and wrote a basic budget — a three-page business plan.
Before he turned 20, Pardo would make his first trip to St. Croix and keep coming back for the next 23 years.
“I had tried to purchase the King Christian a number of times,” Pardo told The Daily News.
While unsuccessful in buying the St. Croix hotel, his career was wildly successful. He’d complete his first project while still in college.
“I was traveling so much for my work as an architect around the world,” said Pardo, who developed projects from Lima to Hong Kong. “I really wasn’t sure what city I was in.”
“Project after project, 100 design projects a year, 97 architects and engineers working for us. My only hobby is doing this.”
Instead of burning out, Pardo branched out.
In 2008, he started opening restaurants and went into business with a friend who had found his own success at The Four Seasons.
In 2012, they founded Arrive Hotels and Restaurants together.
“The concept for Arrive was a building more about the community,” Pardo said. “Food and beverage was a primary component. What travelers want is a restaurant that locals would want.”
Arrive would build its first hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., and now has locations in Austin, Texas; Wilmington, Del.; and Memphis, Tenn.; with hotels soon to open in Albuquerque, N.M.; New Orleans and another under development in Miami.
The first Palm Springs location would earn accolades for its unique take on what a hotel should be.
“In Palm Springs, you would check in at the bar. You’d be connected by text the entire time,” Pardo said. “Feels like you are getting extra service. That is how we grew the brand.”
Rather than be a cookie cutter hotel, each is different. In Phoenix guests check in not at a bar, but at a popsicle stand. Tired of the standard TV fare? Pop an LP on the record player and relax.
“A hotel room is not just a place to sleep. People are paying a lot of money. A room should be just as beautiful as the lobby,” Pardo says. “More comfortable and residential.”
Furniture shouldn’t be the same from property to property, or even from room to room.
“I will mismatch items. Every single piece is unique, more comforting,” Pardo said, explaining that the eclectic furniture helps him project a sense of place.
Recently, Pardo’s Arrive Hotels and Restaurants merged with luxury boutique chain Palisociety, creating an 18 property chain.
“Basically, they took over operations. We are still the growth and development.”
In 2018, while Arrive was going full speed ahead developing new properties, Pardo’s hotel aspirations came full circle when he finally got his hands on The King Christian and created Neighborhood Establishment to develop properties on St. Croix.
While Pardo’s designs are distinctly modern, on St. Croix he is allowing the building’s to guide his choices. “King Christian, its very historic. We are trying to bring that back,” said Pardo, who is having “floor-to-ceiling white Carrara marble” and custom terracotta tiles installed.
He is seeking “this great West Indies colonial architecture feel that matches the feel of the building itself.”
Beyond the rooms, Pardo is turning to the same concept that makes Arrive successful, creating restaurants and places where the hotel’s guests and its neighbors want to drop in.
At a hotel with less than 50 rooms, Pardo’s Neighborhood Establishment will soon have five restaurants and bars, “and then the coffee shop and retail.”
At the coffee shop, featuring Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters, Pardo sees an opportunity to “teach people about coffee, have cupping classes.”
The hotel also features a tiki bar — Pardo’s second — and the newly opened Cream & Co. ice cream parlor.
The property is “really just a series of retail spaces with hotel rooms above. They are built 100 percent for the neighborhood,” Pardo said. And it’s the neighborhood that has held his interest since the first time he came to the island.
“That’s why I like Christiansted; it is an urban environment, a lot of fun. I keep telling people it blew my mind the first time I came here — the urban fabric is in great shape.”
“Over the last 60 years, its had its high and lows. I think it is getting to the point where it will progress in a positive direction.”
With “more housing downtown and more safety downtown,” Pardo sees good things ahead. “Some amazing people are doing projects already.”
On the island’s north shore, Pardo has just completed a smaller hotel project at the Waves at Cane Bay, where his design was driven by cool tones.
“That building was built in ’56. It doesn’t have that same character as in Christiansted. It was taking something that lacked in architecture and implementing cool tones.”
Pardo’s goal is for guests to be “out at the beach all day and feel comfortable and cool” when they return.
With the renovation of the King Christian expected to be complete by November, Pardo has already lined up his next major project: transforming Protestant Cay, in Christansted Harbor’s.
Neighborhood Establishment recently won a government bid to be the island’s next long-term tenant. There, Pardo is finding inspiration in the current structure which will be “recreated.” He is looking to “play with a lot of the arches.”
J. Benton Construction, his partner on the project, is currently “making sense of logistics,” Pardo said. Along with new construction, J. Benton will also be renovating existing buildings, pools and pubic areas.
It might be perfect timing for both Pardo and the workers on the island.
“We already have 100 employees. We could 100 percent use any of the staff that gets removed from Hotel on the Cay.”
Pardo sees synergies at the two properties beyond employees.
“One of the reason I love it, and went after it, is the ferry to the hotel leaves from King Christian ... a natural relationship our hotel has to that island and that beach. I think we will be able to create a really special space” in a place that is becoming increasingly special to Pardo.
“I have been traveling for the last 15 years,” said Pardo. As long as he has his laptop, sketchpad, “some wi-fi and some cell service,” he can work anywhere.
For now, like when he was 12, St. Croix is where he wants to be.
“I am in St. Croix about 70 percent of the year and then Houston the rest of the time. My wife is from Houston,” he explains. “I’m pretty set here.”