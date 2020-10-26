Business webinar to focus on social media strategies
The University of the Virgin Islands School of Business, in conjunction with the U.S. Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will host a business webinar titled “Small Business Conversations from the Frontline: Social Media Concepts and Strategies” on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Local small-business owners and consultants will share insights into the utilization of social media as a technology tool, allowing attendees the opportunity to gain basic and technical knowledge with regards to the use of social media. The virtual seminar is the second event in a series of business-related webinars hosted by the School of Business providing business strategies, information, and assistance for small businesses, particularly those that have been severely affected by COVID-19. To register visit http://www.sbdcvi.org/.
Local farmers eligible for stimulus payments
The V.I. Agriculture Department, in conjunction with the Office of Senator Allison DeGazon, has secured $100,000 to support local farmers impacted by the economic crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic impact payment is designed to support farmers as they continue to supply the local economy with fresh local produce at locations such as markets, school lunch programs, hospitals, senior citizen facilities and more.
Any farmer licensed with the Agriculture and the Licensing and Consumer Affairs departments for the last two years and whose farms are currently in production will qualify for this payment. Each qualified farmer will be mailed a one-time stimulus payment from Agriculture. The final payment amount will be divided equally among the qualified farmers. Payments are anticipated by the end of January 2021.
Interested farmers should submit a “2020 COVID-19 Farmer Stimulus Application” to a cashier inside VIDA offices or via email at grants@doa.vi.gov by Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Include copies of your 2018/2019 DCLA & VIDA Farm Licenses and Harvest Reports as requested.
Questions about this application can be submitted to info.doa@doa.vi.gov or call 340-778-0997 on St. Croix, 340-774-5182 on St. Thomas or 340-776-6274 on St. John.
VI SBDC selects new associate state director
Karen Jones has been selected the new associate state director for the Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center (VI SBDC).
Jones’ professional career includes working in both the public and private sectors, providing financial and human resource management services. She has been affiliated with the VI SBDC network as the former center director on St. Croix, and has more than 18 years of experience providing counseling, technical assistance, training and outreach to nascent and existing small businesses within the territory.