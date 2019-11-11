British Virgin Islands Deputy Gov. David Archer Jr. and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Deputy Governor’s Office Sharleen DaBreo-Lettsome met with the board of directors of the BVI Chamber of Commerce and Hotel Association to raise awareness as to how the business sector is expected to respond in relation to the closure of the public service following a disaster.
The meeting followed a request from the board to meet with the relevant agencies to discuss national disaster preparedness and response protocols relating to public sector closures and their effect on the private sector following the passage of Hurricane Jerry and Tropical Storm Karen earlier this year.
Members of the board said that many businesses experience uncertainty relating to the expectations of employers during disaster situations or periods of heightened alert when closure of the public service is necessary. Members also acknowledged the need to safeguard the community ahead of impending storms, but felt that discussions are needed to provide a standard tiered response so that businesses are educated on how they can be in alignment with public sector responses.
Archer said that it was refreshing to exchange thoughts on the critical subject of disaster management with the board members.
“What is even more encouraging is the partnership we have formed,” the deputy governor said, adding, “I am elated and eager to have you partner with us. If the level of discourse we experienced is indicative of our new partnership, we have great times ahead, bringing light and accountability to the subject of disaster management in the British Virgin Islands.”
Commented