BVI Commissioner of Customs Wade N. Smith is notifying all charter boat owners, charter companies and charter management companies of a 50% reduction of licensing fees outlined in the Commercial Recreational Vessel Licensing Act, 1992.
In accordance with Section 4 of the Act, Recreational Commercial Vessel licensing fees are due on Nov. 1 each year. However, given the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the marine industry from operating at full capacity, licensing fees outstanding since Nov. 1, 2020, are now due to be paid at a 50% reduction by April 15. Thereafter fines and penalties may apply in accordance with Section 11 of the Act for non-compliance.
Premier and Minister of Finance Andrew A. Fahie affirmed that this reduction in licensing fees is a part of the government’s commitment to alleviating the impacts of COVID-19 on the public in the form of stimulus packages.
“In the form of a stimulus to the marine industry, I am pleased to announce that your government has extended a reduction of fees for the 2020 to 2021 season, for the licensing year 1st November, 2020 to 31st October, 2021,” he said. “This is a stimulus for our marine industry.”
All charter companies and charter boat owners are encouraged to contact the Customs Department at 284-468-6852 and submit all outstanding fees by April 15.