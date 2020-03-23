In observance of International Women’s Day, the British Virgin Islands Office of Gender Affairs offered presentations to eighth grade female students at the Elmore Stoutt High School to celebrate women in male dominated careers.
Female presenters were invited to share their personal experiences with the students on working in traditionally male dominated fields while managing negative criticism and discrimination, encouraging students to pursue their career goals no matter what the criticism they encounter based on their sex.
Presenters included D’Andra Lewis, a boat captain, architect Lavina Liburd, fire officer Aldith Penn, Rozina Norris Gumbs, Geographical Information System (GIS) personnel, and the staff of the Office of Gender Affairs.
International Women’s Day was held under the international theme ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights’ and focused on inspiring the younger generation to create gender equality. It is observed annually worldwide to recognize the contributions of women in all their diversities.
Commented