The British Virgin Islands first Innovation Week (iWeek), held last week, provided an opportunity for entrepreneurs, startup businesses and the wider community to gain access to knowledge and resources to ensure success.
iWeek and its programs were led by Junior Minister for Trade and Economic Development Sharie B. de Castro and is a joint initiative between the BVI government and the European Union. The week’s events were funded by the EU under the Overseas Countries and Territories Association Innovation Program.
De Castro noted, “As a government, we see innovation as an asset to the economic landscape in our Territory. The way we do business is ever evolving in this modern age and we intend to gather pioneer thinkers, strategists, business owners, consumers and professionals to help build ideas and processes for the advancement of our economy.”
The focus was on startup businesses and entrepreneurs, which play a significant role in the diversification of the BVI economy and how the territory sustains itself in an era of technology.
“We see our small and medium- sized businesses thriving, however, to ensure their success we must invest in them and give them access to the tools that are required during the development stages of the business,” the minister added.
iWeek featured seminars, workshops and presentations from local professionals who are expert innovators. The Innovative Business Lab was launched providing the infrastructure, education, systems and programs required to empower students and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to create meaningful and sustainable innovation capable of transforming the local, regional Caribbean and global landscape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.