A Financial Services Business Forum, hosted by BVI Premier Andrew Fahie and BVI Finance, was held last week to bolster BVI’s financial services industry.
The event focused on topics affecting the industry, such as infrastructure and the ease of doing business.
“The financial services industry has come out in impressive numbers to attend the BVI Financial Services Business Solutions Forum,” Fahie said during his opening remarks.
“As a government, we truly appreciate their presence because that is what collaboration is about,” he said. “It signifies our agreement that in order for our financial services sector to remain resilient, competitive and a viable part of the BVI economy, we must have frank, candid and open discussions to find the solutions to go forward together.”
The well-attended event was moderated by Permanent Secretary Kedrick Malone and CEO of BVI Finance Elise Donovan, and touched on relevant financial themes during a series of panel discussions.
Sessions focused on industry consultation on developing legislation, infrastructure — including the aesthetics of Road Town business center, Grade 1 commercial properties, telecommunications and education — while another centered on trade licenses, work permits and Special Economic Zones. Other panel discussions included the Commercial Court as well as tax residency and identification.
“We are delighted with the level of attendance and industry engagement at the Financial Services Business Solutions forum earlier this week,” said Donovan. “The presence of the premier, deputy governor, ministers of government and other senior government officials demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to the financial services sector alongside the energy of the private sector, giving us real confidence as we embark on the next decade together. I am positive in our potential for success and the future of the people of the British Virgin Islands.”
BVI Finance is responsible for marketing and promoting the BVI’s financial services industry. More information can be found at www.bvifinance.vg.
