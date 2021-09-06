The BVI government is asking the public to rate its employees and how well it is meeting their needs.
Customer service touch terminals have been placed at ports of entry and government offices in an effort to promote exceptional customer relations.
The terminals, which were initially placed at the Waterfront Jetty and Lettsome International Airport, are now also placed at the Immigration, Labor and Workforce Development, Inland Revenue, Motor Vehicles, Water and Sewerage and Trade and Consumer Affairs departments.
Visitors and residents can provide feedback about their service experience and the agencies’ adherence to COVID-19 protocols in real-time.
“As we live, work and travel in this COVID-19 era, it remains important that the public service, as well as our ports of entry, continue to mitigate the transmission of the virus through adherence to the established guidelines,” Deputy Gov. David Archer Jr. said.
Business Change Manager for Improved Customer Service and Private Secretary to the Deputy Governor Kedimone Rubaine said that the placement of the touch terminals reinforces the government’s commitment to enhancing customer service. Given the challenges presented by COVID-19, Rubaine said providing effective customer service is paramount to the overall success of the government’s efforts
The touch terminals provide feedback that is uploaded in real-time to a central online dashboard for analysis, which allows government agencies to understand how factors impact their service levels. The information is accessible by all government departments and allows them to generate reports and find ways to improve customer service.