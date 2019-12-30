Unite BVI and the government of the British Virgin Islands recently donated to the Marine Training Program at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College funding totalling $300,000.
Premier and Minister of Finance Andrew Fahie thanked organizations like Unite BVI, who step in without being asked.
“Since we have started with this marine program for our young people, in this revamped manner, we have seen that Unite BVI has come onboard and said ‘well alright, government, you put up some money and we will match half of what you put up.’ They saw what was happening, that the college was serious. They came onboard, and for that I give Unite BVI my heartfelt thanks,” Fahie said.
As a co-sponsor, Unite BVI donated $100,000 and the BVI government donated $200,000 to the program, which consists of four levels. In the first level, students have to show entry level competency in six areas of the marine industry, including basic navigation, basic swimming proficiency and water safety training, customer service and hospitality, sailing practical, marine technical training, and basic safety training. This fall, three people have graduated from the first workshop module, which is the Marine Professional Training I (half of level 1), and will continue the program in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.