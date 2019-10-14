The government of the British Virgin Islands has announced that Lisa Penn-Lettsome is its new executive director of international business.
Penn-Lettsome is now the BVI government’s chief technical and policy advisor on international business and financial services. Her areas of responsibility include coordinating the territory’s responses to international initiatives, coordinating and facilitating the development of product and business development legislation and facilitating corroboration between the government of the British Virgin Islands (including BVI House Asia and BVI London Office), regulators and the private sector.
She will act as chief liaison officer between agencies involved in anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism.
Penn-Lettsome is a lawyer with over 25 years’ experience and has served in the public sector for more than 11 years.
She spent several years as deputy managing director of the Financial Services Commission prior to 13 years as head of regulation at an international law firm.
“The expertise and experience she brings to the table can only add value to the forward direction of the industry and the wider diversification and strengthening of the territory’s economy,” said Premier Andrew Fahie said. “It is a great pleasure that the public service is able to attract such talent.”
