The government of the British Virgin Islands has launched a COVID-19 Income Support Program to support vulnerable individuals and families experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Social Development Officer and Program Lead Coordinator Stacie Stoutt-James stated that the program is a temporary cash transfer initiative that will offer support to those who have experienced a loss, reduction or termination of employment due to the pandemic. Registration opened June 28.
“We recognize that persons may need specific assistance, so we have offered a few options in this regard,” Stoutt-James said.
The COVID-19 Income Support Program will offer two registration options, either through the BVI government’s website or by telephone, that will be open through July 9, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. 5 p.m.
Eligible persons must be BVI citizens, belongers or valid work permit or work permit exemption holders. In addition, applicants been continually employed within the territory from Sept. 1, 2019, to March 11, 2020, be currently unemployed or underemployed (less than 35 working hours), be available to work, be between the ages of 17 to 65, have not received assistance from the BVI Social Security Board Unemployment/Underemployment benefit and have not received support through other government-led COVID-19 income support programs, including support provided by elected representatives.
The COVID-19 Income Support Program is being implemented by the Social Development Department under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, along with the World Food Program and Caribbean Cellular Telephone. It also includes support from the UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Multi-Country Office.
Applicants should submit termination of service/lay-off forms from their previous employer. If the form is not available, applicants should submit a termination letter or note including the contact information of the employer. Self-employed applicants must be the only employee on the business payroll and not employ other persons.
For more information, potential applicants should monitor the Government of the Virgin Islands portal — www.bvi.gov.vg, and follow the Government of the Virgin Islands on Facebook.