The British Virgin Islands shared its response to the challenges of planning for sustainable development as a multi-island state in recovery at the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean’s 17th meeting of the Regional Council for Planning in Montevideo, Uruguay, held at the end of August.
Patlian Johnson, BVI recovery and development cooperation specialist, attended the meeting on behalf of the territory that focused on public sector planning in the context of the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals. Johnson presented to the Regional Council on a panel, themed “Planning for Resilience in Caribbean Countries,” in which she discussed the recovery and long-term development of the BVI and balancing development across the islands that make up the territory.
In her speech, Johnson shared the steps the BVI government is taking to improve access to public services across the islands in sectors such as health care, while ensuring access to the islands and between them by air and sea. She emphasized the importance of the private sector in the provision of commercial services such as banking beyond the main island of Tortola.
Johnson also attended the 16th Conference of Ministers and Heads of Planning of Latin America and the Caribbean, themed “Planning for Sustainable Territorial Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
“The meetings were an important opportunity to share with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean the BVI’s progress and challenges in achieving sustainable development as we recover from the 2017 hurricanes and floods and to understand the approach other governments are taking with respect to institutionalizing medium- and long-term planning in order to meet the sustainable development goals. I reiterated that small island developing states are highly vulnerable after a natural disaster, but that planning can help to mitigate this and in fact accelerate recovery.”
