The British Virgin Islands House of Assembly has passed an act to establish a Virgin Islands Trade Commission, which will be sent to Gov. Augustus Jaspert for his approval.
The act makes provisions for the establishment of a statutory agency with overarching responsibility for trade and economic development in the British Virgin Islands and for the implementation of the National Trade Policy. A board comprising seven persons appointed by the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands will advise the minister responsible for trade on all matters relating to trade, investment and consumer affairs, including the most suitable implementation of mechanisms for stimulating and promoting the development of business and investment activities and opportunities, nationally and internationally.
After reviewing the economic performance of various sectors of the economy, the commission will identify constraints and make a recommendation to the minister to optimize performance. The agency will also examine the institutional framework for business and trade and recommend practical measures for improvement. It will promote fair trade practices through fair competition among suppliers and the protection of consumers that will enable them to make informed purchasing decisions.
The agency’s responsibilities will include research studies, published reports and information regarding matters affecting the interests of businesses and consumers. Additionally, it will cooperate with and assist trade associations and organizations in developing and promoting the observance of standards for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the Trade Commission Act and any trade legislation.