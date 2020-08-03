BVI Minister for Natural Resources, Labor and Immigration Vincent Wheatley has said that the Social Security Board is working to address the more than 7,000 claims that have been submitted by BVI residents who are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19.
Wheatley stated during the thirteenth sitting of the second session of the Fourth House of Assembly that a total of 7,650 claims have been submitted to the Board. Of this number, 1,738 claims have been paid so far.
The amount of money that has been paid to date is $2,421,238.32.
The minister said benefit clerks have been reassigned to assist with the processing of the unemployment and underemployment claims.
Wheatley said that prior to COVID-19, regular claims were processed in approximately one week. However, following the curfew and the implementation of a new claim system, wait times for regular claims can be as much as one month.
He further explained that the process includes reviewing, researching the information to verify and validate claims, and in some cases, calculating the level of unemployment as persons get paid varying amounts from one month to the next.
Despite the added work, Wheatley said that positive changes are being made to the unemployment-underemployment claim system including persons being contacted whose contributions are not up-to-date and employers being required to pay these contributions.
He said the team is working diligently to address the claims and noted that a claim cannot be denied due to non-payment of contribution.
“The BVI Social Security Board is committed to serving the people of the territory,” the minister said.
, adding, “The Board continues to streamline the processing of benefits to ensure its timely payments as we work to assist persons during this difficult time.”