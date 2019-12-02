The government of the British Virgin Islands is looking to become a hub for financial technology and invites discussion on this new driver of development during the BVI’s Digital Economy Symposium on Tuesday on Tortola.
Digitization is happening globally, according to Premier Andrew Fahie, which gives the BVI an opportunity to stimulate its economy.
“My government is very keen to develop this area and hopes to increase awareness with all stakeholders as they play a role in the thinking, shaping and deciding what the BVI’s focus should be for development,” Fahie said.
The symposium will feature presentations from six experts in the digital arena, including:
• SkyRoMa Consultants Chief Executive Officer Rosita Scatliffe-Thompson, who specializes in cryptocurrency and blockchain.
• Zia Paton, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, who is an expert in institutional strengthening, strategy planning, finance function effectiveness, change management, business process reengineering and procurement.
• Murthy Valluri, a technology strategist and innovator, who has over 30 years of experience in technology strategy development, business transformation, new business model development leveraging latest technologies and enterprise architecture.
• Shankar Rachakonda, who focuses on information technology, engineering, software development and related areas and specializes in IT strategy, enterprise/systems architecture, banking finance, telecom, health and government.
• Microsoft Global Creative Strategy Director David Pugh-Jones, who has more than 25 years of experience as a brand advertising consultant and creative strategy architect.
• Sanjay Jadhav, who is a technology leader with an extensive career record in running start-ups, managing stakeholder satisfaction and leading and mentoring teams with a DevOps culture.
The forum will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Maria’s by the Sea.
For details, or to participate, email poevents@gov.vg.
Commented