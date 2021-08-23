A team from the BVI Tourist Board and Film Commission’s staff took advantage of an opportunity to increase awareness of destination BVI to one of the most important segments of the tourism industry, high net worth travel advisors. The team, being led by Deputy Director of Tourism Rhodni Skelton, participated in one-on-one virtual meetings with top travel advisors during Virtuoso Travel Week. This annual event, orchestrated by luxury travel consortium Virtuoso, took place virtually and in person under the theme “Imagine What Can Be.”
Virtuoso, known in the industry as a consortia, is a leading travel industry luxury network, with the top producing travel agencies and members from over 40 countries on six continents. The consortia is made up of stringently vetted travel advisors who specialize in helping to create curated travel itineraries for their very discerning clientele and targeted travel partners such as hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and destinations. Exclusive to the Virtuoso network, the event featured personal networking appointments, extensive professional development opportunities and community globetrotting. This year, Virtuoso Travel Week was a hybrid event providing the choice of in-person or virtual experiences.
The team participating in this year’s virtual event included Skelton, North American Business Development Director Perla George, International Marketing Manager Odelcer Hanley and Regional Business Development Managers Hazel Penn (Midwest and Canada), Safrika O’Neal (Mid-Atlantic), Shonda Maduro (Northeast), Tausha Vanterpool (West Coast), Shaekhoya Matthew (Liaison Officer), Myrvina Jeria (UK Administrative Coordinator) and Kyle Harrigan (UK Business Development Rep).
“We fully embrace the experience of networking with these high value travel advisors, to promote the safe and beautiful destination BVI,” said Skelton. “Team BVI joins some 1,800 other participants at this ultimate annual global travel community event. Attendance at Virtuoso Travel Week continues to be a critical part of the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board’s marketing strategy to strengthen the destination’s relationship with partners in the international travel trade.”