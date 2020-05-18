Premier and Minister of Finance Andrew A. Fahie has announced that stamp duty will be waived for the purchase of lands by Belongers, and that laptops will be provided for students and teachers as part of the territory’s Economic Response to COVID-19.
In addressing the waiving of stamp duty, Premier Fahie said the government recognized the need to ease some of the financial burden of residents who would be in a position to purchase property during this COVID-19 era in a manner that encourages the properties to remain in local hands.
The amendment to the schedule of the Stamp Duty Act was agreed on to allow for the waiver of stamp duty fees payable on the sale or transfer of property by a Belonger or non-Belonger to a Belonger, no matter the amount.
“We are glad to know that during the COVID-19 era, we can help our people who may be in a position to purchase lands, or if there is a need for a transfer that we can waive stamp duty fees to Belongers only. The other areas of this initiative will be forthcoming,” he stated.
The Premier also said the cabinet has approved the waiving of the tender process to purchase 500 laptops for students and teachers to support online education. The contract in the amount of $138,800 was awarded to Infinite Solutions for the supply of the laptops.
“We are aware that there are some students who do not have all equipment they need to function effectively in this new type of learning environment,” he said. “As a result, and to support their online schooling, as well as a few teachers who have the same needs, the Cabinet realized the need for an economic stimulus response in this area as well.”
Premier Fahie gave the assurance that the economic stimulus is coming and is in its final stage prior to release.
“The overall response is being tweaked so that it is practical, realistic and gets into the hands of the people in an accountable and transparent manner,” he explained.