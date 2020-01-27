The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission received both platinum and gold Adrian Awards at the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Awards Gala last week in the largest global marketing competition recognizing excellence in advertising, marketing and public relations, according to a press release.
The tourist board and its marketing agency, MMGY Myriad, won top honors with the platinum Adrian Award in the digital marketing category for their Today’s Secret Campaign.
The integrated marketing campaign is meant to show visitors in real time the British Virgin Islands’ recovery from the 2017 hurricanes. The campaign featured social media, print, and digital advertising, which resulted in 20 million impressions, a 238% increase in website traffic and a 245% year-over-year increase in unique visitors, according to the press release.
The Tourist Board and Film Commission and its public relations agency MMGY NJF were recognized with a gold Adrian Award for public relations for “The British Virgin Islands’ Impressive Comeback” Travel + Leisure cover story. BVI landed the cover of the annual Caribbean issue in February, helping put BVI back on the map for potential travelers at a crucial time, resulting in an increase in inquiries and bookings approaching pre-hurricane levels.
The awards come on the heels of the British Virgin Islands being ranked as the No. 2 destination on the New York Times’ “52 Places To Go in 2020” list and gaining nominations on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
