MMGY Myriad Director of Marketing Services Laura Jones, from left, MMGY Myriad Managing Director Julie Averay-Cuesta, BVI Acting Director of Tourism Rhodni Skelton, Junior Minister of Tourism Sharie B. de Castro and Chair of the BVI Tourism Board Kenisha Sprauve accept the gold and platinum Adrian Awards for marketing and public relations excellence at the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Awards Gala last week.