The Campari Group announced last week the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of the company Rhumantilles.
Rhumantilles owns of 96.5% of the Martinique-based Bellonnie & Bourdillon Successeurs, producers of the rums Trois Rivières and Maison La Mauny, premium brands with a strong presence in France and potential for international growth, as well as Duquesne, a brand designed for the local market in Martinique. The deal is expected to be closed during the fourth quarter of 2019.
The acquisition expands Campari’s premium rum offering, which includes the well-known Jamaica’s Appleton.
According to a statement issued by Campari, the acquisition “will add prestigious agricole rum brands to its offering and enhance its exposure to rum, a premiumising category currently at the heart of the mixology trend and growing cocktail culture.”
