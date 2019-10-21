Stuart A. Johnson, St. Maarten’s minister of tourism, Karolin Troubetzkoy, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Foundation chairperson, Neil Kolton, Interval International’s director of business development for the Caribbean and Southeast U.S. and Foundation board member, Ricardo Perez, vice president of the St. Maarten Timeshare Association, and Wyb Meijer, executive director of the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association, oversaw the CHTA customer service training workshop in St. Maarten this month.