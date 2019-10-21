Hundreds of Caribbean tourism professionals are honing their skills in cutting-edge customer service training sessions presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation.
The Foundation provides people throughout the region with an awareness of the industry’s varied career options, as well as technical and professional development opportunities for those already in the tourism sector.
Following its successful training sessions in St. Lucia and St. Maarten, the organization held additional sessions in Grenada and Tobago last week.
Chairperson Karolin Troubetzkoy said the workshops recognized the natural hospitality of Caribbean people and how it could be enhanced to meet the changing needs of today’s traveler. The sessions also presented participants with new skills to master as they strive to surpass guest expectations.
“Our industry is flourishing but there will always be competing forces out there, so it is very important for us to ensure our hospitality workforce is well educated and prepared to ensure the Caribbean region retains its position at the top of the world’s most desirable vacation destinations,” Troubetzkoy said.
