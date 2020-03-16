Trinidadian Brian Frontin is the newly elected president of the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives, an independent organization established by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) to support the professional development of the national hotel and tourism association executives of its 33 hotel and tourism association members.
The organization serves as a network for the region’s associations by supporting the professional development of the staff and voluntary leadership, facilitating the gathering and flow of information and advancing programs in support of regional advocacy and product improvement efforts.
Frontin, the group chief executive officer of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, disclosed that human capital development, governance and sustainability are the priorities he will tackle as he takes over the reins from seasoned hotel and tourism association executive Stacy Cox of the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Over his two-year term, Frontin said “considerable emphasis will be placed on enhancing the profiles of CSHAE and all of its association executive members.”
The incoming leader also wants to strengthen the capacity of national hotel and tourism associations and their staff leadership to increase their value proposition and to review and redefine the organization’s role within the governance framework of the umbrella Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.
For his 2020-2022 tenure, Frontin is supported by an executive committee comprising Stacy Cox (immediate past president/chairman), who serves as CEO of the Turks & Caicos Hotel & Tourism Association, Noorani Azeez (vice president/president-elect), who is executive vice president of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association, Miles B. M. Mercera (treasurer), CEO of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association, and Véronique Legris (secretary), executive director of the Saint Martin Hotel Association.
