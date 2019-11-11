According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, tourist arrivals to the Caribbean have increased by a solid 9.7% during the first half of 2019, when compared to the same period last year.
Addressing the media at a news conference at World Travel Market last week, Chairman Dominic Fedee said this performance was more than double the global average of 4.4%.
Between January and June this year, there were 17.1 million tourist trips to the Caribbean, 1.5 million more than the corresponding period in 2018.
A strong United States market contributed to the growth of 20.2%, totaling a first half record of 8.9 million overnight international tourists. During the same period, 2.1 million Canadian tourists stayed in the region, a 2.4% rise when compared to 2018.
In contrast, the European market was flat, registering a marginal 0.4% increase to 2.9 million trips, with the U.K. market down by 1.7%, mainly due to significant declines in Cuba, which fell by 22%, and the Dominican Republic, down by 15.3%.
Several factors supported the gains made so far, including increased air capacity between the region and major sources, expansions in the accommodation sector and the positive positioning of the destinations’ brands in the various source markets.
As it relates to cruises, the demand for the Caribbean in the first six months of 2019 resulted in a record 16.7 million cruise visits, 1.3 million more than in the same period of 2018. The present rate of growth, estimated to be 8.1%, eclipsed that for similar periods in the last four years.
Looking forward to the remainder of this year, based on current trends, and considering the various global issues including Brexit and trade wars, the CTO forecasts an increase of between 5% and 7% in stayover arrivals and four to five percent rise in cruise passenger visits.
