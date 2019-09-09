The Caribbean tourism industry is responding to the call for support for the storm-ravaged islands of the northwestern Bahamas, the Abacos and Grand Bahama.
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association is appealing to its membership, travel industry partners, national hotel and tourism associations and all Caribbean tourism interests to support the islands of the northwestern Bahamas following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian.
Director General and CEO Frank Comito made the appeal after being briefed by the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism on how relief can be best provided for the people of the Bahamas as response operations begin and the extent of the damage is assessed.
The association is advising the industry to be prepared to provide two stages of support for the ravaged areas, beginning with the immediate humanitarian needs over the coming weeks. Cash contributions are being directed through the Bahamas Red Cross. Collection points for emergency relief supplies have been established throughout southern Florida and in Nassau, Bahamas, through several initiatives by the Bahamas government, the Miami-Dade County government, and Sandals Foundation.
To help support the long-term recovery, the association is putting in place an online auction. Hotels throughout the Caribbean basin are being invited to donate room stays that the travelling public can bid on, with the proceeds going towards the long-term recovery.
“We are working with Charity Buzz and the Caribbean’s 33 national hotel and tourism associations to organize the fundraiser, which we hope to launch to the travelling public in the coming days,” Comito explained.
The CHTA Education Foundation is also undertaking a targeted fundraising campaign, with proceeds going to help with education and school-related initiatives for the children in the Abacos and Grand Bahama.
Details on how people can help are available at http://www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com/hurricane-resources and https://www.bahamas.com/relief.
Commented