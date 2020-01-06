antigua

Antigua and Barbuda has been rated as the top Caribbean destination.

 Daily News file photo

Caribbean Journal has announced its Caribbean Travel Awards for 2020. This year’s awards include winners in 21 categories, including Best Destination, Best Cruise Destination and more. The winners were selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and contributors. This is the sixth year that these awards recognizing the leaders in Caribbean tourism have been presented.

Caribbean Destination of the Year: Antigua and Barbuda

Caribbean Hotel of the Year: The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos

Small Hotel of the Year: Harbour Village, Bonaire

New Hotel of the Year: Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica

Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year: Dominica Fedee, St. Lucia

Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year: Joy Jibrilu, the Bahamas

All-Inclusive Resort of the Year: Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun

New All-Inclusive of the Year: Hammock Cove, Antigua and Barbuda

Caribbean Hotelier of the Year: Stephen Wright, Grand Case Beach Club, St. Martin

Luxury Destination of the Year: Dominica

Cruise Destination of the Year: St. Kitts

Innovative Destination of the Year: St. Maarten

Culinary Destination of the Year: Martinique

Wellness Destination of the Year: Barbados

Cultural Destination of the Year: Puerto Rico

Caribbean Restaurant of the Year: Fish by Jose Andres, Nassau, Bahamas

Caribbean Chef of the Year: Orlando Satchell, St. Lucia

Caribbean Airport of the Year: Owen Roberts International Airport, Cayman Islands

Caribbean Airline of the Year: Tradewind Aviation

Caribbean Bar of the Year: Quarter Kitchen and Cocktail Lab, St. Barth

Caribbean Spa of the Year: Indulge Spa, Galley Bay, Antigua