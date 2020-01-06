Caribbean Journal has announced its Caribbean Travel Awards for 2020. This year’s awards include winners in 21 categories, including Best Destination, Best Cruise Destination and more. The winners were selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and contributors. This is the sixth year that these awards recognizing the leaders in Caribbean tourism have been presented.
Caribbean Destination of the Year: Antigua and Barbuda
Caribbean Hotel of the Year: The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos
Small Hotel of the Year: Harbour Village, Bonaire
New Hotel of the Year: Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica
Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year: Dominica Fedee, St. Lucia
Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year: Joy Jibrilu, the Bahamas
All-Inclusive Resort of the Year: Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun
New All-Inclusive of the Year: Hammock Cove, Antigua and Barbuda
Caribbean Hotelier of the Year: Stephen Wright, Grand Case Beach Club, St. Martin
Luxury Destination of the Year: Dominica
Cruise Destination of the Year: St. Kitts
Innovative Destination of the Year: St. Maarten
Culinary Destination of the Year: Martinique
Wellness Destination of the Year: Barbados
Cultural Destination of the Year: Puerto Rico
Caribbean Restaurant of the Year: Fish by Jose Andres, Nassau, Bahamas
Caribbean Chef of the Year: Orlando Satchell, St. Lucia
Caribbean Airport of the Year: Owen Roberts International Airport, Cayman Islands
Caribbean Airline of the Year: Tradewind Aviation
Caribbean Bar of the Year: Quarter Kitchen and Cocktail Lab, St. Barth
Caribbean Spa of the Year: Indulge Spa, Galley Bay, Antigua
