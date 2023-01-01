Entrepreneur John Alexander has big plans for St. Croix. With the acquisition of Tamarind Reef Resort and Marina, Pyramid House and now Castle St. Croix, Alexander and his wife Andrea want to put St. Croix on the map as a high-end vacation destination.
John Alexander is a fourth generation Crucian. Though he and his family moved to Idaho when he was a child, he frequently returned for family visits. With a successful career in technology, mortgage and banking and construction, Alexander found his way back home in 2021.
“I’ve been able to acquire a few businesses to come back and my goal and intent is to revive them,” he said. “Places like Tamarind Reef Resort and Marina, which was run down. I worked with a lot of the individuals that were already employees there and others to reestablish it.”
Alexander also renovated the island’s well-known Pyramid Property, once featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, which he acquired and reopened in November of 2020.
“When we bought it, there were a lot of delays in closing and we had 46 days to remodel it, including plumbing, electricity, a brand-new kitchen, a new sewer system,” he said. “We had 26-plus team members on that property working feverishly. The couple that had rented it for their 50th wedding anniversary with 22 family members were pulling up as our last truck of construction materials left. The quality of the workmanship of our local masons and roofers and carpenters and finish carpenters has been highly recognized, so we’re excited and pleased to have our crew and our team, and we will continue to bolster and support the workforce on St. Croix.”
A primary principal at Calabash Real Estate, Alexander was able to purchase St. Croix’s iconic Contessa’s Castle, in March of 2022. Sitting atop a hill, the expansive Moorish-style home, built in the late 1980’s by the late Bulgarian-born Countess Nadia de Navarro-Farber, is on a 104-acre property that sprawls down to the sea.
Growing up, Alexander can remember watching the castle being built but never getting a chance to visit the exclusive grounds. It’s a property he has had his eye on for years.
Renamed Castle St. Croix, the elaborate property has been fully renovated for use as a vacation rental and event venue.
“The castle is what you would classify as an elaborate Airbnb,” said Alexander. “It is a residence, but one that’s been set aside and focused on giving back to the people of the St. Croix community. That’s our big thing, trying to get St. Croix and the entire Virgin Islands recognized as a really nice quality high-end place to come and stay on vacation and to hold weddings and events like that. We really have a lot to offer and we will be advertising and marketing internationally. We want to bring notoriety and awareness of what St. Croix has to offer to the world. As a Crucian who has been in love with my home island forever, this is an opportunity to give back and really set the place apart and try to grow it.”
Andrea Alexander, a high-end interior designer, took charge of designing the property, including the castle and other structures, which are now individual villas, modernizing and refreshing, yet staying true to the original design, which, in the final layout, will sleep 31 guests. All of the artwork, painted by local artist Barbara Geraldi, remains.
“What we’re doing is taking the existing houses on the property and they’re getting a full renovation, additions, anything we can do to expand those to the luxury level we’re looking for,” said Andrea Alexander. “As the interior designer of the castle itself, I tried to focus on the integrity that the castle brought. It’s been an iconic place for St. Croix for years, so I didn’t want to take away from the original design, but we did want to make sure that those designs were not only updated but made multi-functional. We wanted it to be a place where people can come for a wedding or a jazz series, or a family can rent the entire resort for a reunion or vacation. The final plan will come with a Contessa’s Package that will have servants, maids, concierge service, a chauffeur service, everything you would need for a high-end luxury rental property.”
Part of the property is zoned commercially, and John Alexander is considering a number of ideas to accommodate the needs of people living on the East End, such as a high-end grocery and an urgent care facility.
“Our big push is to pay it forward and give thanks for what we’ve been given,” said John Alexander. “That’s what we’re focusing on and hope that we can continue to promote the quality of life that we have here on St. Croix.”
One way they are introducing Castle St. Croix is with the upcoming Jazz at the Castle concert series, collaborating with the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, to be held Jan. 13 through 15. The series will include jazz artists such as Lauren Henderson, Grammy-award winning musician Joanie Leeds, Charu Suri, Oren Levine and Pascale Grasso, as well as local talent, with a meet-and-greet, a gala, a jazz brunch and a free family day. For more information, visit cmcarts.org. For more on Castle St. Croix, visit CastleSTX.com.