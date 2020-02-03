CC One Virgin Islands, LLC has announced the acquisition of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of the Caribbean, LLC, an alcoholic beverage distribution company operating in the Virgin Islands. The acquisition took place on Friday.
Launched in 2012, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits built a successful business in the Caribbean. CC One Virgin Islands, a member of CC1 Companies, is the official distributor of Coca-Cola sparkling and still brands in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Grand Cayman. CC One Virgin Islands will continue to operate separately from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of the Caribbean, LLC, which will be renamed CC1 Virgin Islands Wine and Spirits, LLC.
“We are pleased to be the new owners of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of the Caribbean,” said Vice President of International Operations for CC1 Companies Carlos Diaz said. “We continue to grow our portfolio of sparkling and still brands, and the acquisition of Southern Glazer’s Caribbean operation solidifies our strategy to become a total beverage company.”
“We believe we found a great organization in CC1 Companies, one that shares our business values and will continue to exceed the expectations of suppliers and local customers,” said Southern Glazer’s Chief Operating Officer Brad Vassar. “Our experience in the USVI has been positive and energizing for our company and we want to express our thanks and gratitude to the amazing group of local team members who have helped make the business in this market a success. However, at this time, we’ve decided to focus on our U.S. and Canadian business where we feel we can strategically deliver the most value for our suppliers and our company.”
