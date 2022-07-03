ST. THOMAS — Parking on St. Thomas has long been an issue, especially in the downtown areas, and those with designated parking spots often find their spots taken by an unauthorized user. With CCIT Service’s new VIParking parking management solution, individuals or businesses can not only save their spots, they may be able to offer them as paid parking spots when not in use.
CCIT is owned by Virgin Islander John Joseph, born and raised on St. Thomas. After a stint in the U.S. Army, Joseph decided to venture into the technology industry. He landed in Houston, where he spent 25 years. He spent 15 years with HP as an IT professional and three as a senior executive at J&M Distributing.
Back in the Virgin Islands, Joseph opened CCIT Services about three and a half years ago.
“My goal was to try and bring the latest and greatest technologies that we could we could use to solve business problems here in the USVI territory,” Joseph said. “We started with web design and e-commerce, also infrastructure security and surveillance and WiFi. Those are the core components that we have identified as a deficit in the islands and we’ve been working in those areas.”
The team at CCIT spent time investigating what the island really needs from a business perspective as well as from a residential and a tourism experience perspective based on the USVI 2040 Vision plan, a long term economic strategy and action plan created by the V.I. government. They decided what best aligns for not only the success of CCIT, Joseph said, but also the success of businesses and residents of the island.
IT and professional services were areas they identified that they could work on, and over the last three years, CCIT has spent numerous hours with University of the Virgin Islands seniors, training them in networking, IP configuration and web design, which will help them be more marketable when they graduate.
Another issue they decided to tackle was parking, combining technology and the internet for a parking solution controlled by a smartphone or key fob.
“The problem it solves here is very similar to the European problem,” said Joseph. “Europeans have historical areas and lack of parking in downtown areas, so they came up with these smart solutions so they could optimize what little space they have because of historical preservation. That’s the same thing we have here in certain areas, so we have to figure out how to optimize what we have.”
CCIT found a company out of Croatia called Parklio, who developed a number of parking barrier products that are available in 46 countries in Europe but not in the U.S. CCIT has exclusivity rights in the USVI and Puerto Rico. USVI is the test market, and they have been undergoing proof of concept testing for the last three months or so to make sure the products work the way they feel they should work for their clients, and are ready to move into the main market.
Parklio’s smart boom gate barrier is ideal for guarding parking facilities, entrances to restricted areas and any other kind of exit and entry point. An automatic smart parking chain barrier can cover access points up to 20 meters wide. A hydraulic security bollard is used for entrances with high security requirements and can withstand all temperatures and weather conditions.
The flagship product is the Parklio smart parking barrier controlled by a smartphone, equipped with a solar panel and made to endure extreme weather conditions. Sensors detect vehicle departures and close automatically. Users can share a temporary digital key via the Parklio mobile application for arriving guests. It takes about an hour total to set it up. They also have the “Parklio brain” that can be installed on an existing solution the client has already invested in.
“We’re not only providing a product we’re providing a service,” said Joseph. “We work closely with our potential clients on their parking assets to understand what they have, how it’s used and their intentions for the future. What we found are a lot of them are underutilized therefore they do not realize the revenue that they would like to have from it and they miss out on the opportunity to attract more clientele and improve the overall guest experience here on the island.”
Another project CCIT is working on is a portal that will be able to sign up parking spots through a smartphone app to be used for paid parking during times the owner is not using it. The app will show parking spots available for those going to dinner downtown or shopping, and a digital key will be sent to them after they pay. Once they leave, the key will expire. Joseph eventually wants to sign up resorts to have downtown parking for their guests as well.
“It’s like the Airbnb of parking,” Joseph said.
For more information, visit usviparking.com.