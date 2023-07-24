“Chocolate is happiness,” says chef Erika Cline, owner of the new Bleu Chocolat Workshop on St. Croix, and it’s been a theme throughout her life. Her long-standing motto, “a day is never good without chocolate,” is the trademark of this accomplished pastry chef and talented chocolatier.
Cline started baking with her grandmother at the age of 5. She started selling cookies at school by the age of 8, but it was a trip to the Hershey Castle in Hershey, Pa., and a little bakery called Piece of Cake where she tasted her first bean to bar chocolate, that her love affair with the delicacy began.
Born in Chicago, Cline attended culinary school in Detroit, working under two pastry chefs and one of the very first master chefs in the U.S., Master Chef Milos, She has been a pastry chef for more than 35 years, and a chocolatier for 25.
Chef Cline’s passion for the culinary arts spanned the countryside, including renowned places like The Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tenn., and Ponte Vedra Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla. In July of 2012, Erika opened and developed the chocolate program for Graycliff Chocolatier in Nassau, Bahamas. Also in the fall of 2012, Erika became one of a select few celebrity chefs to spokesperson “Sunday Dinner Chefs” for Publix Supermarkets, showcasing holiday entrees and desserts for the holiday season.
Cline was one of the original 2010 “cheftestants” on Bravo’s Top Chef Just Desserts. She won three competitions while receiving great acclaims about her cookies and tequila bombs by the top chef judges. She has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Pastry Arts Magazine, Afar Travel Magazine, Black Enterprise and others. She has made numerous television cooking appearances and has served as a judge for the Food Network’s Rock N Roll Pastry Challenge.
A firm believer in the pastry arts as well as community service, Cline created the non-profit Culinary Wonders USA in 2008 to introduce, share and cultivate the culinary arts to minorities, and has supported numerous charity events by auctioning off her desserts. As president of CWUSA, Cline believes that mentoring, scholarships and volunteerism is a great avenue for providing direction in the culinary world.
In 2016, chef Erika opened a chocolate boutique named Bleu Chocolàt on Tortola. Hurricane Irma destroyed her home and business the next year, so she rebuilt her chocolate brand in Jacksonville, Fla., as Bleu Chocolàt Café. She also worked as a guest chef of Holland America Cruise Line for two years, teaching in their American Kitchen Studios to guests across the Caribbean and Atlantic. In May of 2018, Cline was a featured chef at the James Beard Awards Gala in Chicago, Ill.
COVID forced Cline to close Bleu Chocolàt Café. Post-COVID, she teamed up with a Black-owned coffee company called “Crazy Beans Coffee” as their general manager/corporate chef to expand the company to thrive in Jacksonville’s public transportation station. She launched her online chocolate company, Simply Erika, in 2020.
When her mother and sister decided to move to St. Croix a year and a half ago, Cline made the move with them. Of course, she brought her talents as a chocolatier with her. She started doing chocolate pop-up events in October, which were well received, and had her soft opening of Bleu Chocolate Workshop in Caravelle Arcade on Friday, where Bleu Chocolat sold out within five hours.
“It’s been a good run so far,” she said. “I will be teaching classes, making bean to bar chocolate from the rainforest when it’s in harvest. I look forward to being a part of the community, which is very important to me. I believe in sustainability and giving back to Mother Earth and being as natural and organic as possible, so I’m on the right island. The community is very conscious of its environment and nature and I just want to be a part of that. It’s a great experience to be able to live here and make it home and be able to produce chocolate and share with the community and be able to say that St. Croix has its own true traditional bean to bar chocolate shop.”
Besides showcasing her chocolate desserts, Cline will be teaching various hands-on classes for eight students at a time. During the Christmas season, look for hot chocolate coco bomb classes for children 5 to 11. Adult classes include the history, tasting and the chocolate making process, some with spirit pairings. You can also stop by to grind your own cocoa to make chocolate.
The www.bleuchocolatevi.com website will launch Wednesday to sign up for classes or visit the Bleu Chocolat Facebook page. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 786-567-1066 for more details.