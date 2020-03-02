Talented chefs and bartenders are encouraged to apply for a position on the award-winning USVI Culinary Team. Open team positions include two chefs, a pastry chef and a bartender.
Applicants must be 21 or older, good public speakers, be able to attend monthly practices March through May and weekly practices in June and attend the Taste of the Caribbean in Miami, Fla., June 26 through 30. The deadline to apply for bartender and chef positions is Friday.
The USVI Culinary Team represents the territory at the Taste of the Caribbean competition as well as local and association events throughout the year. Funds, practice space, travel assistance and more will be provided by the USVI Hotel and Tourism Association, the St. Croix Hotel and Tourism Association, association members and team sponsors. The USVI Tourism Department will support the team as a Platinum Elite sponsor. The event is held in conjunction with the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum, attended by hundreds of national and international stakeholders and tourism professionals.
Call the USVIHTA office at 340-774-6835 or email lisa@ usvihta.com for applications.
