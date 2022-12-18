ST. THOMAS — Taxi driver, limousine service operator, food truck owner, professional vocalist and now, owner of the new On Thin Ice cream shop, Michael Stephens certainly has a true entrepreneurial spirit.
Stephens was raised on St. Thomas and is a graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. After graduation, his mother, Arlene Donovan, wanted him to continue his studies, but Stephens knew college was not for him.
His first job was at the Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove. He saw taxi drivers there making quite a bit of money and decided he wanted a piece of the action, but a taxi medallion is hard to come by.
“Luckily, I have a wonderful mother who believed in me and said she thought I could do it. She saw a medallion for sale in the newspaper and bought it for me,” Stephens said.
Between working at Frenchman’s Cove and driving a taxi, Stephens has garnered more than 15 years of customer service experience. Next, he and a partner, Chuck Christian, started Legacy Limousine V.I. He still drives a taxi and retains the limousine business.
Meanwhile, Stephens had been singing since high school and was in local bands such as Vio International, Jam Band and Big Band before going solo as Mic Love. One of his songs was used to promote the islands and he was officially appointed as the 2019-2020 Ambassador for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the first soca artist, he says, to be endorsed by the Virgin Islands Tourism Department.
During the height of the pandemic, Stephens bought a food truck that he parked near Wheatley Center, which is now “on pause” because of the current price of food.
“A guy told me ‘Mike, the only thing you can do to make people happy is sell ice cream,’ so I decided to do it,” he said.
At Havensight Mall, adjacent to the cruise ship dock, Stephens originally wanted a spot close to the ships, but what was once a Water and Power Authority pump house just off the gate of the main entrance was available and is actually a better location to entice locals as well, with a number of bars and restaurants just across the street or just steps away.
Stephens and his brother Carlos had formed the Stephens Capital Group, under which they operate the taxi business, limousine service, food truck. Together, they now own On Thin Ice.
Getting the equipment set up was quick. What took the longest was installing the electricity, which the small shell of a building did not have.
The grand opening of the colorful and fun On Thin Ice was held Wednesday, coinciding with the Havensight Mall tree lighting event and the Governor’s Children’s Christmas Party.
With more than 17 flavors of ice cream, including five non-dairy options, 17 shaved ice flavors and a myriad of toppings, customers can mix and match for their perfect treat. Waffle cones and bowls are hand made on the premises. There are milkshakes, ice cream topped doughnuts made by Junior’s Cakes in Tillett Gardens, alcohol shots and ice shots filled with flavored Cruzan Rum. Try a Chocoloco homemade waffle taco or a Coquito Heaven, with coquito or coconut ice cream with doughnut crumbles with coconut flakes, cinnamon sprinkles and chopped bananas, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with sweet condensed milk and caramel sauce.
For Happy Friday (”We call it Happy Friday, because we believe being happy should be longer than an hour,” Stephens said), ice shots are $1 all day.
Also on the menu is hemp- infused ice cream, using what Stephens assures is made from the legal Delta 8 and Delta 10.
“Any hemp we have in our ice cream is 100 percent certified and tested and coming from away, all labeled with all the ingredients as well as the exact dosage. We call it ‘High Scream.’”
On the lawn, there are wooden benches, free WiFi and charging ports for phones.
“Not many places in town have ice cream, and with the amount of people that come through here all day, I think it’s going to be a busy spot,” said Stephens. “Come on down.”
On Thin Ice is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.