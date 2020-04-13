How many of you can actually remember what it was like to communicate for business or any other reason before the use of the internet?
Sometimes it’s hard to recall, now that the internet is an integral part of our everyday lives, but it has only been 25 short years since the U.S. Virgin Islands was an early joiner with the first users of the World Wide Web.
In 1995, at the World Travel Trade Show in London, England, the U.S. Virgin Islands was the first and only booth among the 1,000 plus exhibitors to demonstrate its travel wonders (live online to the USVI) via the internet. This internet accomplishment was created by Cobex International Inc., which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Dotty Sparks de Blanc, CEO of Cobex, and her husband Peter de Blanc, first opened a computer consulting, training and repair company called Octagon Consultants on St. Thomas in 1984. They branched out to work for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization conducting feasibility studies and computer training in the Eastern Caribbean.
“Peter, a technical genius, was always driven by focus and enormous enthusiasm to be right on the leading edge of the next technical wonder,” said Sparks de Blanc.
“The internet had, to date, been nonprofit, used primarily for government, military and education. Peter was extremely excited by the prospects of being able to use new internet technologies to bring small Caribbean islands and third world countries to a level playing field with the rest of the world.”
The prohibitively high cost of communication was the biggest barrier to the internet. Peter de Blanc approached this by creating a partnership with Cal Bastian, the manager of V.I. Public Television, St. Thomas Rotary II and interested parties to coordinate sharing equipment and lines to the states to build the VIP FreeNet (VIP meaning Virgin Islands Public). This was the first public access to all citizens of the U.S. Virgin Islands and it was free for anyone and funded by donations.
For the formal introduction of VIP FreeNet in September of 1994, operation of the FreeNet was demonstrated to all interested parties at Bluebeard’s Castle on a donated temporary phone connection, and everyone who attended had an opportunity to send an email to PresidentClinton@whitehouse.gov. That introduction heralded the beginning of Cobex International, Inc.
“The FreeNet was really embraced by a lot of young people and schools,” Sparks de Blanc said. “It was a major step with some kind of communication and friendship between St. Thomas and St. Croix. At the time, there was no efficient low-cost transportation between the two islands and there was minimal exchange or exposure between them except telephone and snail mail.”
In 1995, Peter de Blanc made a presentation to INET ’95, the international meeting of the Internet Society in Hawaii, about creating VIP FreeNet. He explained the masterful efforts of dealing with the enormous communication costs by solicitating every donation he could, whether it was a monetary, equipment or service donation by anyone interested in contributing or supporting the endeavor.
At that time, domain names were managed by John Postel at the University of California, under the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority. International country domain names were created by using the two-letter codes in the United Nations Country List, and acquiring domain names was free.
“In 1995, Peter was delegated as the administrator of .vi, which is what we are today,” said Sparks de Blanc. “It is Cobex’s job to maintain the registry for .vi and make sure everything that happens technically in the U.S. Virgin Islands fits into the international framework, that the database and technical aspects are in compliance with the rest of the world.”
In 1999, ICANN, the International Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers, was created and structured with five geographic regions and the various functions of internet operations.
Since Peter’s death in 2002, Sparks de Blanc has been the president of Cobex, the ICANN administrator of .vi and, for 14 years, one of three North American elected representatives to the ICANN council of the Country Code Top Level Domain.
In 2000, Cobex sold the internet access part of their business to Atlantic TeleNetwork but continues to operate the .vi registry. The company is also an authorized international reseller for AutoDesk products in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.