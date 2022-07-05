Voter registration deadlineThe deadline to register to vote in the August 6 primary election is Thursday, July 7. Extended voter registration hours continue through tomorrow. Extended St. Croix and St. Thomas Elections System office hours are today from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The St. John Elections Stystem office is open today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, please contact the Elections sSystem offices on St. Croix (340) 773-1021 and St. Thomas (340) 774-3107
Viya Schedules St. Croix upgrade
There will be a scheduled network upgrade that will affect internet and telephone service for some customers on St. Croix tomorrow between 12 to 2 a.m. Customers may experience intermittent service.