The four contractors working on the Elmore Stoutt High School L-shaped building project have donated $10,000 each to the continuing development of the school. The building, which was badly damaged by the 2017 hurricanes, has been named after veteran educator Lillian Adorothy Turnbull and was officially reopened on the second anniversary of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6.
Contractors Roy Garraway of Quality Construction Ltd., Autley Crabbe of Autland Heavy Equipment Ltd., Kelvin Thomas of Quality Air Condition and Refrigeration, and Avinash Chavan of Construction Industrial and Equipment had pledged to donate the funds during the contract signing for the commencement of the project in April.
Minister for Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries and Agriculture Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley said, “I am proud to be a Virgin Islander and see what our local contractors can do. Again, I say a special thank you to the contractors for not only completing the project, but also going the extra mile and giving back more to the advancements of the school.”
Commented