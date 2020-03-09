The next generation of entrepreneurs is beginning to come to the forefront and many of these determined and talented young business leaders are women. In celebration of Virgin Islands History Month, Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, The Virgin Islands Daily News will feature a young Virgin Islands female entrepreneur each Monday through the month of March.
If you know a local young woman who has taken the initiave and entered the business world early with an innovative product or service, let us know at labbotts@dailynews.vi.
As most business owners know, to succeed, you need to keep the overhead low. Using local ingredients free for the picking, Diedra Matthew of St. Croix instinctively grasped that concept with her locally made Deh Aloe Gyul aloe oil. Harvesting plants found in abundance throughout the island, Matthew took something she created for her own personal use and turned it into a successful cottage industry business.
Matthew, 23, grew up on St. Croix. A graduate of Good Hope Country Day School, she attended Johnson and Wales University in Miami to study marketing, which would soon serve her well. Deh Aloe Gyul is not Matthew’s first business venture. She did body painting and photography for a time, and also designed and sold a line of “dad hats.”
The idea for Deh Aloe Gyul aloe oil all started with a sunburn.
In the summer of 2017, just before Hurricane Maria hit the Virgin Islands, Matthew’s mother Petra returned from a visit to Buck Island with a terrible sunburn. Matthew had heard aloe could give some relief, so she cut a piece from the yard and mixed it with water to make a gel, which worked immediately. Intrigued, she started researching the properties of aloe, and came upon the idea of binding coconut oil with the aloe to use as a natural product for herself to promote hair growth.
It worked. There was one problem, however. The smell was awful.
“It oxidizes with the air and creates a terrible scent,” said Matthew. “It’s messy and smelly and I was getting tired of the mess. I felt like I didn’t have the motivation I needed. I wanted to make something efficient and innovative, but it was too complicated.”
She stuck with it. Researching some more, she discovered that mango seeds also have some health benefits, so she incorporated mango into the mix, another fruit growing abundantly on the island, to give it a refreshing, pleasant scent. The result is a one hundred percent natural beauty product that can be used on hair, skin, even used as a cooking oil.
“When I finally mastered the formula, I gave a sample to a friend, and within two weeks, her hair was growing like crazy,” she said. “That was the best day of my life. From hair follicles to toenails, it completely transforms hair, skin and body health. It’s a super oil. I thought I’d just have neighbors come to me for my oil, but I have all of St. Croix coming to me. It’s changing people’s lives every single day. ”
A post on Facebook about six months ago drew a lot of attention. People began calling her Deh Aloe Gyul, and ultimately, that’s what she named her business. Matthew still makes and sells the oil out of her home, between 200 and 300 bottles a month, and it always sells out. She hopes to soon create an online platform to sell her product. She will continue to research and study and hopes to develop more all-around natural products in the future.
Besides the low manufacturing cost, Matthew credits her study of marketing for her success. She focuses mostly on social media to directly target her market.
“The main thing I’m thankful for is my marketing degree. I wouldn’t be able to sell myself without the marketing knowledge I gained in college,” she said.
So, what advice would she give another young Virgin Islander who wants to start their own business?
“It will be exciting at first but don’t let the excitement die, even when it levels out,” she warns. “Overlook that discouragement and keep going. You should also take advantage of the internet as much as you can while it’s still free.”
For more information visit Deh Aloe Gyul’s Facebook page or call 340-244-8045.
