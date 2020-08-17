What do you do when you know you are about to be laid off, there are few jobs because of the COVID crisis and you need to be able to pay your bills?
If you’re Desiree Chalwell, you put on your entrepreneurial thinking cap and prepare to start your own business. With her new Desiree Business Services, Chalwell combines tasks she has done many times for herself to create a business helping people get things done while minimizing their risk of contracting COVID.
Chalwell was born in Antigua but raised on Tortola, where she and her husband ran a taxi business and school shuttle for the St. Georges Secondary School. She also worked with a title company for 18 years. Moving to St. Thomas, she was employed as a cashier at Weekes Bakery since 2012, where she stayed until this June.
Knowing the company was having difficulties, Chalwell recognized that layoffs were just a matter of time, and she started preparing. She came up with the idea of offering secretarial services, messenger and delivery services, car registration and Customs clearance, all within one company. By the time she actually was laid off, she had already applied for her business license, which she received two weeks later.
“Because of my position there, I realized it would eventually come down to deciding what I’m going to do if I get laid off, so I was trying to think about a business I could start that would be able to make it and maybe not fail,” she said. “When I did the renewal of my vehicle online in May, I realized this might be something that I could do because it might help people who are staying at home because of COVID, I could work from home and it would eventually support me to pay my rent. This is the perfect time to do something like this. Hopefully, it will flourish and keep the COVID at a minimum at the same time.”
Although Chalwell’s primary focus is vehicle registration, she will also pick up and deliver food orders, groceries, prescriptions, paperwork, flowers, anything you need to get from point A to point B.
Those who need shopping done and can’t do it for themselves or are wary of leaving the house for fear of contracting the coronavirus, particularly the elderly or infirm, Chalwell, with the help of her daughter Diondre, can do the shopping for them.
Don’t want to stand in the long, socially distanced lines at WAPA or Viya? Chalwell will do that, as well.
Because the BVI ports are closed to visitors and the ferries are accepting cargo only, many people from Tortola who come to St. Thomas to shop can’t get their ongoing prescriptions and other necessities. Desiree’s Business Services can pick up their supplies and make sure it gets on the ferry.
“Tortola is reopening schools, so if they need those school supplies that they usually come over to St. Thomas for in August, we might be able to assist with that and ship it as cargo,” Chalwell said.
Those who have incoming cargo or vehicles can also take advantage of Desiree Business Service’s Customs brokerage service, preparing the paperwork and clearing your cargo through Customs.
“With this COVID going on, you can still get a lot of things done,” Chalwell said.
“The fact that a lot of people are coming out when they don’t have to, we can kind of bridge the gap with that by helping them to stay at home.”
For more information, call 340-643-1730 or email dchalwell@hotmail.com.