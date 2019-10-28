President of Little League West Neville Amy, from left, President of Little League East and District Administrator of Sports, Parks and Recreation Kirk Thomas, Managing Director of Frenchman’s Reef Kurt Wiksten, President and CEO of DiamondRock Hospitality Mark Brugger, St. Thomas/Water Island Administrator Avery Lewis, Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White, Sen.Bobby Thomas, Recreation Supervisor for Frenchtown Leroy “Bird” Thomas and Assistant Commissioner Vincent Roberts display the ceremonial check for $45,000 donated by DiamondRock Hospitality, owners of Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Marriott’s Autograph Collection, Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, to renovate the Joseph Aubain Ballfield in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.