DiamondRock Hospitality, owners of Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Marriott’s Autograph Collection, Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, announced a gift of financial support to renovate the Joseph Aubain Ballfield in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.
A $45,000 check was presented recently by Mark Brugger, president and CEO of DiamondRock Hospitality, to the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
The highly used field hosts Little League teams, a slow pitch softball league, the adult St. Thomas Sport and Social Club, Rounders and year-round community events. It was badly damaged in the 2017 hurricanes. The DiamondRock donation will return the field to a safe environment for players and guests. Improvements include perimeter fencing surrounding the entire field, a pitcher warmup area, netting above the right field fencing, an equipment shed and a scoreboard, plus other signage that will also add to the beautification of Frenchtown, according to a press release.
Commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation Calvert White applauded DiamondRock for its generosity. “This field serves the entire island. My vision of ‘sports’ includes activities for all ages in a safe, well-maintained environment. This ballfield is a shining example of what private sector funds can do to uplift a community.”
Brugger was pleased to make the donation. “We are committed to doing our part in rebuilding the community. Whether assisting with projects like the Frenchtown ballfield, supporting island initiatives with employee participation, or contributing to education initiatives, we have a long history of stewardship in the communities where we choose to do business. We take great pride in sharing our islands with visitors from around the world and enriching life for the residents.”
Commented