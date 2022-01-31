Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino is set to relaunch Feb. 1 as St. Croix’s first adults-only, all-inclusive resort.
The property, one of seven Divi Resorts throughout the Caribbean, was closed in 2017 due to damages from Hurricane Maria. A soft opening with limited food and beverage service began in October.
The oceanfront resort features 200 newly renovated rooms and suites, along with pickleball, tennis, a fitness center and two pools, a soon-to-launch mini-golf course and a casino. Multiple food and beverage concepts are also debuting that will serve Italian, pan-Asian fusion, American favorites and gourmet coffee, including The Wave, a buffet-style marketplace, the casual Oceans Bar and Grill, the Latitude Bar and the Carina Cafe and Bar.
Feb. 1 will also see the debut of Divi’s new “upper tier” brand, Oceans. Set on the west wing of the property, Oceans includes 50 exclusive beachfront rooms that will include robes, slippers, upgraded spa amenities and a refreshment starter kit. Divi is also debuting an Oceans resort at its Little Bay property in St. Maarten.