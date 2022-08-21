ST. THOMAS — The summer heat is on us, and for many there’s no better way to cool down than with a nice cold cocktail or big bowl of ice cream. Now residents can have both with DizziBrands liquor-infused ice creams, dizzipops, dizzishots and dizzipies at its newly opened store on Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
DizziBrands was created by David Taylor, who recently relocated from Dallas, Texas, to open the store. Taylor graduated with a finance degree from Texas Tech University. He became interested in the marketing as much as the accounting side of the business, and opened his first frozen daiquiri bar at age 24.
Meanwhile, about six years ago, Taylor started experimenting with molecular gastronomy and other techniques to create his own alcohol infused ice creams. He hit on a formula that far surpassed the competition when it came to ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and his business grew.
The legal limit for an ice cream to be classified as non-alcoholic is two ABV. Alcohol has long been added to ice cream to give it a creamier texture, sometimes ethyl alcohol or a touch of vanilla, which is high in alcohol content.
“Haagen Dazs makes a line of alcohol ice creams that are at .05 percent ABV. I am at 11 to 15 percent ABV. No one on this whole planet has been able to get alcohol to freeze like me,” said Taylor. “I’ve traveled to all the alcohol companies in the states that are doing ice cream and it’s not even on the same radar. I can say genuinely, humbly say it’s one of the most delicious ice creams I’ve ever had.”
DizziBrands offers ice cream flavors such Bushwacker, a vegan Pina Colada, Vanilla Bourbon, Chocolate Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and more, many of which are gluten-free. Frozen lactose-free Dizzipops come in flavors such as Limoncello, White Peach Belini, Blood Orange Mimosa and Blueberry Lemonaide, and upscale gelatin shots are available. Dizzipies such as Bourbon Oreo Pie and Key Lime Margarita Pie are also offered.
“I’ve made almost 40 different flavors. And it could be rum, tequila, vodka, Everclear, Kahlua. I’m always trying some kind of mad scientist thing in the kitchen trying to do a new flavor,” he said.
Just days ago, Taylor was able to freeze 19.25 percent ABV and “it was above my wildest expectation. It tastes just like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of Fruit Loops. I call it Cereal Killer.”
Most of DizziBrands’ business was wholesale, selling to concerts, festivals, golf courses and big stadiums, and the business was doing well — this is Taylor’s eighth dessert restaurant — when COVID hit and lockdowns were put in place and all of his business essentially shut down in one day. They tried delivering to home owners’ associations to give people a chance to socialize outdoors while staying safely distanced, but when the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission revoked the industrial food permit that classified DizziBrands as a food product rather than alcohol, “we were essentially dead in the water.”
DizziBrands’ operations eventually closed.
A friend who moved to St. Thomas to run a charter yacht company urged Taylor to consider opening DizziBrands on the island, citing the year-round warm weather and healthy tourism industry. Although he liked the idea, because of delays in shipping due to COVID, he was concerned that his products would spoil and he could lose thousands of dollars in inventory. The idea stuck with him, however, and he soon reformulated his product into a powder that could safely be shipped, adding the milk, cream, alcohol and other ingredients when it got to the island.
“And then, basically, a franchise was born,” he said. “So, what I’m doing down here is building a replicable business that would allow us to do this on any island and all I have to do is ship the powders,” Taylor said. “We can create just in time inventory and change our products on demand, so it really changed everything.”
DizziBrands opened last week on Main Street near the entrance to Palm Passage. Taylor also partnered with the owner of Sudi’s Caribbean Bar and Grille at Sapphire Beach Resort, who opened a location on the cruise ship dock in the old No Passport Required location, to open a satellite store dubbed the Liq Me Lounge.
DizziBrands is gearing up for the tourist season and will deliver to a number of resorts for individual guests. Taylor said he would also like to do the same for Airbnbs, and sell wholesale to restaurants, and a local grocery store. Loyalty and referral programs are being developed to partner with other local businesses, he said.
Meanwhile he is looking to open locations on St. John and St. Croix, and already has a franchisee opening of two locations in Puerto Rico. Taylor hopes to grow the franchise throughout the Caribbean.
“I came down here betting everything. It was a very easy transition. It’s very pro-business here. I’ve met so many good people on the island and I’ve really found a new home,” he said. “Everyone was really helpful to get to the finish line and get the door open, so I’m very appreciative of the business community.”
DizziBrands is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. with the anticipation that hours will extend to 6 p.m. as the tourist season begins. Call 340-227-3111 or visit www.dizzibrands.com for more information.