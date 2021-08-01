Eric Shaw found himself all dressed up for a night on the town on St. Thomas with few places to go. That’s part of what prompted him to open Paradise Bistro Bar and Grill less than two weeks ago across from Havensight Mall next to Chicken ‘N’ Bowling. With a bright and welcoming atmosphere by day and an upscale feel at night, a stage and a sophisticated upstairs VIP area, Shaw is looking to give mature adults a place to enjoy a night out.
Shaw is already a successful entrepreneur. From New Jersey, he owns multiple child care service centers in Newark, for children in preschool to kindergarten, with after school programs for children ages six to 12. He opened the business seven years ago and quickly expanded to operate four centers, the largest privately-owned child care center in the city, he says, though only three are functional at the moment due to COVID-19.
Shaw has family on St. Thomas and visited frequently. He came to love the island, but he needed to create some way to make a living here.
“I asked my family what there was to do here at night and they told me there’s no real upscale, classy type of nighttime entertainment,” he said. “Every time I came down, I would bring down some nice outfits to go out in and there was no place to go. So, my idea was to open a place where we could have simple dining for lunch and dinner, and then nighttime entertainment. We’ll have comedy nights, a karaoke night, make it a place for grown, mature adults to come and dress up.”
A dress code will be enforced at the door to maintain “a grown-up environment, keeping it upscale and friendly.” There will be no hats and no saggy pants allowed.
Upstairs is a chic VIP area with its own bar that can be rented for private parties, office lunches and other small gatherings of up to 20 people. It also has a great view of the stage from above.
The menu is simple, with starters, sandwiches and salads. The bar is full service and there is a large selection of wines in the VIP room. Shaw plans to grow the menu every month or so, adding dishes that have done well as specials on the permanent menu and offering some Caribbean specials so tourists can get a taste of the island.
Once they get their rhythm established, Paradise will add Sunday brunch for the ladies to dress up and visit, and later in the afternoon, the NFL games will be playing.
Because of its location, Paradise is convenient for locals, and when cruise ships return, it will be poised to welcome many tourists as well. Shaw signed the lease in May, and set a target date for completing the build-out and opening by the end of July. He has been traveling back and forth from New Jersey to oversee his child care centers, but has now leased a place to stay on the island. He plans to build a home and retire on the island someday in the future. In the meantime, he already has plans to expand.
“I am committed to the success of this restaurant. I don’t want to just have one. I want to open another Paradise Bistro in Red Hook and another one on St. John, one on St. Croix,” Shaw said. “I want to be able to possibly give some people on this island an opportunity to grow with us, to become general managers, have somewhere they can be a part of. I’m in love with the island, and I’m very grateful to be able to give people opportunities, especially now with COVID, when so many people lost their jobs. We already have 10 people employed here, which is the most rewarding part of it, being able to give people an opportunity to make a living.”
For Shaw, the key to success comes down to attitude.
“We have a beautiful place here,” he said. “All we have to do is say ‘hello’ to people when they walk in. The world is an angry place already, so when somebody walks in, they’re already in defense mode. A soon as you say ‘Hello, welcome to Paradise Bistro,’ you know what happens? The defense mode lowers just a little bit, no matter what kind of mood you’re in.”
Paradise is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit Paradise Bistro VI on Instagram, Paradise Bistro on Facebook or call 340-642-1002.