ST. THOMAS — Celebrating 35 years in business, East End Lumber and Hardware remains focused on melding tradition and innovation with customer service and high-quality materials to meet the ever-changing needs of the St. Thomas community.
East End Lumber was founded by Rupert Foster in 1987. Originally from Grenada, he moved to St. Thomas in 1964 seeking a better life for himself and his family. He started out as a regular contractor, going out and looking for jobs, eventually becoming the job foreman. Eventually, he started his own construction company, Rupert Foster Construction, and started to build up his reputation.
“My father was really a visionary,” said Steve Foster, Rupert Foster’s son and now president of the company. “Apart from being a builder himself and being in the construction industry for a very long time, he was always looking at how to better himself and better the lives of people. At the time, there was a population shift to the East End of the island and everybody who needed building materials had to go down to Charlotte Amalie to get building materials. My dad decided to open up something on the East End where most of the development was, which would be beneficial to the community and could be a thriving business.”
Rupert Foster was recognized many times for his business and giving back to the community as a whole, one of the foundational principles of the company today. The locally owned business employs all local employees, so all of the money stays here in the territory. East End Lumber has partnered with many schools and is a longtime supporter of community projects such as Senator Potter’s home gardening initiative during COVID.
“That will be a forte for us as well, to continue to be that long standing member of the community,” said Steve Foster, who took over as president just before his father passed away in June of 2021.
Any changes have been hard won by Steve Foster, who was trying to keep up with technology as the world around them changed and sometimes Rupert, who was very hands on, and Steve Foster had their disagreements over how things should be done.
“You have to be very careful when you are dealing with people who have this undeniable success,” said Steve Foster. “It’s very import that you acknowledge their success, and if you are going to change something or introduce something new, you have to be very careful how you do it. With new technology and even a new kind of thinking, the world is not the same as it was in 1987. We’re different now. Sometimes it was challenging to deal with on that level, but I think at the end, he was starting to come around. I think we have started to implement a lot of the new things, ideas that we didn’t get a hold on initially, but now we are starting to do that. Eventually we’ll have an internet business as well and sell anywhere in the world, but those were not the thoughts back in 1987.”
Keeping an eye on trends as they change is important, said Foster, seeing if there are any downturns that are indicative of what’s working and what’s not. Like anything else, it’s not been a steady climb. There have been been peaks and valleys, and the introduction of a big box store in the territory that can buy in bulk and offer cheaper prices has been a challenge, one they meet with high quality products and exceptional customer service.
“That’s what we’re hoping, that our employees understand the importance of our customer,” Foster said. “The way I put it is ‘In walks your paycheck. You’ve got to take care of your paycheck. A customer comes in and you have to go to that customer and make sure that customer is properly served. If you don’t have what they’re looking for, make sure they have a good experience so they want to come back.’ That’s the kind of thing we emphasize.”
The company is still family run. Steve Foster’s brother Robert is in in charge of IT and security. His sister Maureen Johnson acts as comptroller and his cousin Vanessa Tamar is the office manager. Rupert Foster’s wife Gastelle acts as general manager. The company still offers everything needed to put a building together, whether it’s plywood, steel, hardware, electrical and plumbing supplies, lawn and garden materials and much more.
To celebrate the 35th anniversary, East End Lumber will be holding a sale from Wednesday through Saturday, with doors at 35% off, a 10% discount on yard materials such as lumber, plywood and pipes, and 15% off all in-store merchandise.
On Friday, they will hold a small reception at 10 a.m. celebrating the birthday of Rupert Foster with refreshments, the unveiling of a new logo and a short documentary on his business legacy.
For more information, call 340-775-3993.