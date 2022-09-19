Though the Caribbean tourism industry is experiencing a robust recovery and strong demand, a leading Caribbean economist and adviser Marla Dukharan urges leaders to come up with solutions to improve competitiveness in the region.
Speaking on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association Caribbean Aviation Day in the Cayman Islands last week, the Trinidadian economist said that price competitiveness is a challenge.
Caribbean Aviation Day, the theme of which was “Recover, Reconnect, Revive,” brought together industry experts, senior aviation executives, and government officials to discuss the sector’s key opportunities and challenges across the Caribbean with the aim of identifying how to jointly rebuild a more competitive air transport sector in a post-COVID world.
“The IMF (International Monetary Fund) found that airlift is the single most important factor that determines the amount of tourists that come and also the revenue that we get from the tourism sector,” Dukharan said, adding that it impacts tourism activity more than room stock or the availability of hotel rooms.
Airline ticket taxes, most of which go to regional governments to help boost infrastructure and provide travel-related services, was an issue during the conference, with Dukharan stating that taxes constitute some 30 percent to 40 percent of the total cost of airline ticket prices.
“Our governments need to address (taxes),” she said, disclosing that another major regional challenge is the disease of doing business within territories and across the region.
“Those are some of the factors that drive up the cost of doing business and make this the most expensive region, in terms of tourism and vacations,” said Dukharan, who believes as the most tourism-dependent region on earth, the Caribbean has to solve these problems.
“Otherwise, five years from now, 10 years from now, we will be singing the same song, lamenting the same problems and our economies would be much more affected by the fact that we haven’t solved these problems. We need to solve these problems now,” she said. “Unless we make change here, then this is just a party… and you know, we have carnival for that. We really need to make sure that we take action as opposed to just having a nice time getting together in person.”
Ideas discussed during the conference ranged from creative forms of taxation to the reduction and elimination of taxes on inputs, with calls also being made to review previous studies and proposals to help address the vexing taxation and cost-of-doing-business issues.